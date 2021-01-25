Longview hospital taking weekend appointments for COVID-19 vaccines

The vaccinations are occurring by appointment only – walk-in and waitlist appointments are not available. To swiftly accommodate the state’s requirement to deplete the current allotment, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd is directing patients to make an appointment by visiting vaccinate.christushealth.org and answering the questions in the chat box on the right of the screen. Patients may also call the following dedicated phone line for information and registration for a vaccination appointment at this hub vaccination clinic: (877) 335-5746.