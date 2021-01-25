Gregg County fire marshal at scene of fire near abandoned home

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters and the Gregg County fire marshal are at the scene of a fire in the Kilgore area.
At around 1 p.m. Monday, at the corner of Spinks Chapman Rd. and FM 2087, an outbuilding near a home was fully involved in flames, according to Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore. Kilgore Fire Department and the fire marshal responded.
The fire was brought under control before it spread to a nearby house and the woods. The house was empty and boarded up. The fire marshal is investigating to discover the cause of the fire in the outbuilding. No injuries were reported, Moore said.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.