Investigation indicates shooter used semi-automatic rifle in shooting at Tyler apartment

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - No arrests have been made in a shooting incident that occurred at Oxford Point Apartments Saturday night, and the ongoing investigation indicates that the shooter used a semi-automatic rifle, according to the Tyler Police Department.
Andy Erbaugh, a spokesman for the Tyler Police Department, said the victim, a woman, suffered a superficial injury to her head, adding that she was shot in the ear.
Tyler police officers or crime scene technicians found multiple .223-caliber shell casings at the scene, which led detectives to think that the shooter used some type of semiautomatic rifle like an AR-15.
“The detective also got the impression that this shooting incident was targeted,” Erbaugh said. “It wasn’t random.”
Tyler PD detectives are currently talking to witnesses and working to find any leads in the case.
Tyler PD officers responded to a 911 call about a possible gunshot victim at the Oxford Point Apartments located at 3100 State Highway 31 East at about 9:36 p.m. Saturday. The victim told the 911 dispatcher that someone had shot into her apartment, hitting her in the head.
When the Tyler PD officers got to the scene, they determined that the woman’s injuries were superficial, and EMS personnel took her to a local hospital for treatment.
“During the course of the investigation, officers identified five other victims who were in the apartment, none of which were injured in the incident,” the press release stated. “The Crime Scene Unit and Major Crimes detectives responded to the scene where the investigation is ongoing.”
Anyone with any information on this case is urged to call the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at (903) 597-2833.
