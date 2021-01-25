Goodman Museum hosting antique quilt display

From the City of Tyler
TYLER, Texas - The Goodman-LeGrand Museum will host a special antique quilt display from Saturday, Jan. 30 to Saturday, Feb. 27. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The display includes a quilt from the 1830s and an 1880s quilt owned by the Goodman family. Many other quilts made from the 1850s to the 1930s will be on display throughout the home.
Admission is free, but a suggested $2 donation per person will go toward the day-to-day operation of the museum. All donations are greatly appreciated.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, visitors are required to wear a mask at all times during their tour and tour size are limited to five people.
The museum is located at 624 N. Broadway Ave.
For more information, please call Debbie Isham, special events and Goodman Museum supervisor at (903) 531-1286.