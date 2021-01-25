Former Lufkin Panther Ja’Lynn Polk transferring from Texas Tech

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - Former Lufkin Panther and Texas Tech freshman Ja’Lynn Polk announced he will be entering the NCAA transfer portal and leaving Lubbock.
The 3-star recruit was one of the top 100 overall prospects coming out of Texas in 2020. Polk announced his decision on twitter Monday afternoon.
Polk, using a free year of eligibility played in 10 games for the Red Raiders. He had 28 receptions for 264 yards and two touchdowns. His longest reception on the year was 60 yards.
Polk becomes the second major college player from East Texas this spring to announce they are transferring from a power 5 program. The other one was Carthage’s Keontay Ingram who announced he would be leaving the University of Texas.
