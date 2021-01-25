East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Finally...forecasting some sunshine around here. There are a few days over the next 7 where rain is forecast, however, until Saturday, the rain should be minimal and then some heavier rainfall possible on Saturday as another cold front passes through East Texas...late in the day. At least some sunshine expected for 6 of the next 7 days. Saturday should be the only day where clouds cover our skies and then some heavy rainfall moves in late in the day...with the front. The coldest morning is expected to be on Thursday morning, near freezing. Other than that, we stay well above freezing. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s through the 7-day period. Have a great day and please enjoy the sunshine/clear skies.