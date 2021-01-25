East Texas Food Bank will host produce distribution event at Lufkin Expo Center

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank will be hosting a produce distribution event at the George R. Henderson Expo Center in Lufkin from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
While the event is scheduled to be two hours, it will only continue while supplies last, according to Lauren Barnes, the communications and marketing director for the East Texas Food Bank.
People wanting to pick up produce are urged to enter the Expo Center via the westbound side of U.S. Highway 69.
“With past distributions, the events are open to anyone and there are no eligibility or paperwork requirements,” a press release stated. “These are drive-thru distributions and walk-ups will not be accepted. Multiple households can carpool. To pick up items for another household not present, a note must be provided.”
The ETFB’s February food distribution events include:
- Tyler - 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5, East Texas Fairgrounds (while supplies last). Participants should enter the fairgrounds from Front Street.
- Longview – 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, Gregg County Fairgrounds (while supplies last). Participants should enter at 300 West Cotton Street.
- Lufkin – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23 (while supplies last). Participants should enter from the westbound side of Highway 69.
According to the press release, anyone needing food assistance can visit the East Texas Food Bank website and click the “Find Food” link to ETFB’s network of 200-plus partner agencies such as food pantries, soup kitchens, and feeding programs.
The East Texas Food Bank covers a 26-county area in East Texas.
