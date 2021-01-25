Cause of death of Lone Star woman missing in November confirmed

Brenda Leftwich (Source: Lone Star PD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | January 25, 2021 at 5:30 PM CST - Updated January 25 at 5:32 PM

LONE STAR, Texas (KLTV) - The Lone Star police chief, who led efforts to find a missing woman last November, has gotten official word of her cause of death.

Brenda Leftwich, 70, went missing on Nov. 19 after leaving a business called the Rabbit Hole. She was last seen walking south on Hwy 259. Five days later, her body was discovered in Lone Star Lake.

Her official cause of death, according to Chief Steven Blythe, was drowning. Blythe said he spoke with the medical examiner via telephone and received that confirmation.

There was no sign of trauma indicating foul play, he said.

Leftwich was believed to have suffered from early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

