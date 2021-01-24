Tyler police: Woman injured when someone shot into her apartment

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman suffered a superficial head injury when someone shot into her apartment Saturday night, according to a press release from the Tyler Police Department.
Tyler PD officers responded to a 911 call about a possible gunshot victim at the Oxford Point Apartments located at 3100 State Highway 31 East at about 9:36 p.m. Saturday. The victim told the 911 dispatcher that someone had shot into her apartment, hitting her in the head.
When the Tyler PD officers got to the scene, they determined that the woman’s injuries were superficial, and she was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
“During the course of the investigation, officers identified five other victims who were in the apartment, none of which were injured in the incident,” the press release stated. “The Crime Scene Unit and Major Crimes detectives responded to the scene where the investigation is ongoing.”
Anyone with any information on this case is urged to call the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at (903) 597-2833.
