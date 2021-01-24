Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live... We’re starting off today VERY foggy. Some areas are down to 0 miles visibility, so take it slow on the roads. Remember not to use your brights because that actually decreases your visibility while driving in fog. We warm up into the upper 60s today, scattered showers possible throughout the day. A few thundershower showers are possible as well. As we head into the overnight hours, eyes turn to a cold front approaching from the west that will fire up thunderstorms in the Big Country. Arrival timing of those storms to East Texas looks to be between 3am and 6am. The main concern with these storms is the possibility of large hail (hen egg sized), strong winds (60-80mph), and some isolated flooding is some areas. The tornado risk remains low, but it is there. Make sure you’ve got your phone charged before going to bed tonight and have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts just in case, including the KLTV or KTRE Weather apps. Once we get through these overnight/morning storms, we’ll see the sun again! Sunny skies and highs in the 60s and 70s on Monday. The nicer weather will continue for a few days with some clouds possible at times. Low rain chances on Wednesday and next Saturday are in the forecast, but for now, let’s keep our attention turned to getting through this last round of rain and the return of sunlight!