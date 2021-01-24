Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms have already made their way through portions of East Texas today, but thankfully it was nothing too strong in our area. This will not be the only rain we see tonight as a stronger round of storms will be possible after midnight tonight. A line of strong to potentially severe storms will develop west of the DFW Metroplex Sunday night and will advance east into East Texas during the pre-dawn morning hours of Monday. Severe chances for now are not very high, but some damaging gusty winds, quarter sized hail, and very heavy rainfall will be possible within the strongest segments of this line of storms. As is usual with these lines of storms, a quick spin-up tornado will be possible as well. Some good news is that we will finally see mostly sunny skies by Monday afternoon. We’ll see a slight increase to cloud cover later on Tuesday and most of Wednesday as two cold fronts sweep through the area, with Wednesday’s front potentially bringing a few scattered showers with it before skies clear out once again on Thursday. Sunshine sticks around for next Friday as well, and it will be very nice to end the next workweek on a sunny note. Clouds move back in on Saturday and Sunday of next weekend, with spotty showers once again becoming possible.