REPORT: LSU set to interview Vikings DB coach Daronte Jones for DC job

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU will interview current Minnesota Vikings defensive backs coach Daronte Jones for the Tigers’ open defensive coordinator position, according to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.
He was the defensive coordinator at two St. Mary Parish high schools in the early 2000s. He held the position at Franklin High in 2003 and at Jeanerette High in 2004.
RELATED STORIES:
- ‘I’m fired up that he’s returning’ - Payton talks about Nielsen staying with Saints
- REPORT: Ryan Nielsen to stay with Saints, was target for LSU DC
- LSU’s top target for DC, Marcus Freeman, chooses Notre Dame
- Marcus Freeman interviews for LSU defensive coordinator position
- LSU hires Panthers QB coach Jake Peetz as OC, Mangas as passing game coordinator
- REPORT: Former LSU DC Bo Pelini set to receive $4M payment from Tigers
- LSU, defensive coordinator Bo Pelini mutually agree to part ways
LSU has missed on its previous two candidates. First, Marcus Freeman chose to take the defensive coordinator job at Notre Dame. Then, the Saints wouldn’t sign off on Ryan Nielsen.
The Tigers and defensive coordinator Bo Pelini mutually parted ways on Dec. 21, 2020.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.