Public hearing to discuss 2021 legislative redistricting process

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A public hearing will take place next week to discuss the 2021 legislative redistricting process.
The hearing will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 25 at the Senate Chamber, and public testimony will be taken vis video conference.
The hearing aims to provide the public an opportunity to share details about local communities and information they believe is relevant to the upcoming redistricting process.
Registration for the regional hearing is open and will close at 9:00 a.m. on Jan. 24.
No in-person testimony will be taken.
For registration and information on how to join the video conference, click here.
