Midland man pleads guilty to three counts of bank robbery
Kenneth Hoyd Seabourne, 57. (Source: Centro de detención del condado de Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff | January 22, 2021 at 3:30 PM CST - Updated January 24 at 11:17 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Midland man charged with bank robberies across West Texas pleaded guilty to three counts on Thursday.

57-year-old Kenneth Hoyd Seabourne is facing up to 20 years in prison with up to three years of supervised release, along with fines and restitution.

Seabourne admitted to robbing banks in Lubbock, Midland, Odessa and Abilene. His sentencing date has not been set yet. He has been in the Lubbock County Detention Center since Oct. 21, 2020.

