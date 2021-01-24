East Texas week seven COVID-19 vaccine allocation sites

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Five counties in the East Texas area are on the state’s allocation list to receive additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week.
Collectively, nearly 7,400 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be headed across East Texas in the coming week.
Vaccine hub providers in Smith and Gregg counties will be receiving a total of nearly 6,400 doses.
In Smith county 3,450 doses will be received this week.
Net Health is receiving 1,500 doses, while UT Health Science Center in Tyler will get 1,950 doses. The state says that 15,437 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose in Smith county so far.
In Gregg county, Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview is set to receive 2,925 doses.
State officials say nearly 5,000 people have received their first dose in Gregg county.
Additional providers in Angelina, Cherokee, and Rusk counties will get a total of 1,000 doses.
State reports note that these three counties have collectively had over 8,500 people receive the vaccine.
According to the state’s week seven COVID-19 vaccine allocation list, Nacogdoches county is not set to receive any doses this week.
All of the doses allocated for distribution next week include first doses only, meaning only people who have not yet received the vaccine are eligible to get these doses.
