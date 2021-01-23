WebXtra: Expectations high for Garrison on first day of baseball season

WebXtra: Expectations high for Garrison on first day of baseball season
WebXtra: Expectations high for Garrison on first day of baseball season
By Caleb Beames | January 22, 2021 at 6:17 PM CST - Updated January 22 at 10:48 PM

GARRISON, Texas (KTRE) - The rainy and cold conditions were less than ideal but it was a great day for baseball in Garrison.

The Bulldogs baseball team hit the field for the first time since having the 2020 season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Expectations are high in Garrison with the team picking up the number one state ranking in the 2A classification.

Last year’s team was 11-4 when the season was canceled. In 2019 the team made it to the regional quarterfinals. Eight varsity players are entering their third season as a varsity player.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.