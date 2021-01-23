Tyler police investigate nightclub shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An early morning shooting at a nightclub in North Tyler left one man with non-life threatening injuries as Tyler police search for information.
At 2:55 a.m. this morning, Tyler Police officers responded to the 50 Grand Club located at 2126 North Grand on a report of multiple shots fired. Officers were informed that a person had been hit in the leg. They were told he was being transported by private vehicle.
Responding officers located the vehicle as friends of the victim were in the process of transporting him to the hospital. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threating injuries.
There is an ongoing investigation into this incident. Police encourage anyone with information on this case to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.
