SFA Volleyball beats future WAC rival Tarleton 3-1

SET 2 | Tarleton took an early 10-7 lead and were able to keep the momentum as the Texans won the set 25-15. Tarleton’s .517 hitting percentage to SFA’s .028 was the difference maker in the set, with SFA only recording eight kills to the Texan’s 16. SET 3 | Bradley turned the next set around contributing three kills to make it 4-1 SFA right away, and the Ladyjacks were able to jump out to a 15-5 lead before a Tarleton timeout. There were zero errors committed by SFA in this set, with 19 of its 25 points resulting in kills. Bradley clinched five kills in this set, and Leah Powell had four.