Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! After starting our weekend off on a gray and cloudy note, rain will soon return to East Texas and there are even some chances for some strong to severe storms after midnight Monday morning. Skies remain cloudy overnight tonight as light scattered and fog become more likely after the midnight hour. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible most of Sunday, but nothing is expected to be too strong until a cold front begins to develop a second, stronger round of storms Sunday night. A line of strong to potentially severe storms will develop west of the DFW Metroplex Sunday night and will advance east into East Texas during the pre-dawn morning hours of Monday. Severe chances for now are not very high, but some damaging gusty winds, quarter sized hail, and very heavy rainfall will be possible within the strongest segments of this line of storms. As is usual with these lines of storms, a quick spin-up tornado will be possible as well. Timing can still change within this forecast between now and tomorrow night, so please remain Weather Alert and continue to check for the latest updates throughout the rest of the weekend. Some good news is that mostly sunny skies returns to East Texas by Monday afternoon. We’ll see a slight increase to cloud cover later on Tuesday and most of Wednesday as two cold fronts sweep through the area, with Wednesday’s front potentially bringing a few scattered showers with it before skies clear out once again on Thursday. Sunshine sticks around for next Friday as well, and it will be very nice to end the next workweek on a sunny note.