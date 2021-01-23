MARK IN TEXAS HISTORY: Historic Groveton courthouse renovation

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Learning history is important, but so is preserving history. One such preserved site is the topic of this weeks’ Mark in Texas History.
“It was like a sugar cube that has been saturated with water. It still looks good and holds its shape, but if you touch it, it crumbles.”
Those were the words of former Trinity County Judge Mark Evans before the county courthouse before restoration efforts began in 2014.
The first courthouse in Groveton was constructed in the late 1800s. The first three courthouses were destroyed by fire and in 1880, district court records were stolen.
By the time the county settled on this current structure in 1914, citizens understood the necessity for a substantial building to protect records.
Ten years ago, it was time for restoration and a project fully restored the courthouse to its 1914 appearance, which is how it stands today. The district courtroom was reconfigured and the commissioners courtroom was moved to the first floor.
Several aging non-historic trees were removed from the square to reflect the original landscaping and provide unobstructed views of the courthouse.
If you would like to take a look at this beautiful structure, it’s in the heart of Groveton, at 162 West First Street.
