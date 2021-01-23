Lufkin man sitting on porch injured as driver pulls car over, shoots at him

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police say a man was sitting on his porch when someone shot him in the abdomen.
The man’s home is in the 400 block of Locke Alley. At around 7 p.m. another man, later identified as Edward Garner, 58, of Lufkin, stopped his vehicle near the intersection of Adams Street. Police say Garner then got out of his vehicle, walked closer to the victim’s home and fired several rounds. One of the bullets struck the victim in the abdomen.
The victim was taken to a local hospital. His prognosis is unknown at this time. Police say his injuries were not immediately believed to be life-threatening.
Witnesses described Garner’s vehicle to police. Officers came across it just a few minutes later at Inez Tims Apartments on North Chestnut Street.
Officers then conducted a felony traffic stop on the vehicle and took Garner into custody at 7:04 p.m. This was five minutes after the original shots fired call came into dispatch.
After Garner was taken into custody, officers searched his vehicle and found a gun that had recently been reported stolen.
Though the motive is unclear at this time, Garner knew the victim and witnesses identified him as the shooter.
There were several people inside the home at the time of the shooting. No one else was injured.
The incident remains under investigation.
