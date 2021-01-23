Early morning crash leaves 1 dead in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A single vehicle crash has left a passenger dead and the driver unaccounted for.
Tyler police report being dispatched at 12:55 a.m. this morning to a single vehicle accident in the 700 block of West Queen. Reports say the caller stated they observed two people running away from the vehicle.
The vehicle was reportedly traveling south on Tenneha Avenue. When the vehicle came to an intersection with Queen Street, police say the vehicle drove straight across the intersection leaving the roadway. The vehicle then traveled into the back yard of a residence. As a result, the vehicle struck a fence in the backyard.
One of the occupants of the vehicle was found deceased at the accident. The driver of the vehicle had apparently left the scene.
Tyler Police note that the investigation into this incident is ongoing. If anyone has information on this case they are encouraged to contact the police department at 903-531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.
