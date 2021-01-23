Cass County church vandalism suspect identified

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The identity of a suspected Cass County church vandal has been revealed.
Jonathan Hamilton, 33, of Linden, was arrested Friday night by Hughes Springs police under suspicion of his alleged involvement with a string of a half-dozen recent church vandalism incidents in the Hughes Springs-Avinger area.
Hughes Springs Police Chief Randy Kennedy said an old-style hockey mask worn in surveillance video was a clue that led to the arrest.
Security video showed a person, now alleged to be Hamilton, apparently vandalizing the inside of the Missionary Baptist Church in Hughes Springs. According to the time stamp on the Missionary Baptist Church video, he was there for almost six hours, ransacking offices and breaking into a vending machine. Not only was there vandalism and destruction of property, the suspect stole money that was set aside to help with funeral expenses for a church member.
Kennedy said this incident brought other break-ins to light. Five miles down the road, investigators believe Hamilton did the same thing at Turkey Creek Baptist Church, among others.
