SFA nursing students administer doses of COVID-19 vaccine

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Senior SFA nursing students are helping more people receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We’re making history right now because no one thought this was going to happen and we’re all stepping up to the plate to help eradicate it,” senior nursing student Taylor Terrell said. “We kind of felt like it was a privilege of ours to be able to do that.”
Terrell and fellow senior nursing student Xariah Williams helped administer doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to about 450 people in a walk-through clinic earlier this month.
“Whenever I saw the vaccines, it was kind of surreal,” Williams said. “I was like, ‘wow, we actually have these. This is so awesome.’ Just to be able to start the process of moving forward, it was awesome.”
The vaccines provided by Brookshire Brothers Pharmacy were for those who registered and were in the 1A or 1B category.
Clinical instructor Michelle Klein said this is another step in their efforts to combat the virus.
“We provide the worker bees, and so our healthcare providers who are working so hard on the front lines that we need in the hospitals, clinics and doctor’s offices, those that are able licensed to administer vaccinations, our students have all of that,” Klein said.
Director of the Dewitt School of Nursing Tamara Harris said their plan is to continue their partnerships with local health organizations and the City and County of Nacogdoches to be ready for any vaccination clinics in the future.
“It makes me proud of the nursing students that we are educating and putting on the front lines very shortly,” Harris said.
Both Terrell and Williams are set to graduate in May.
“I think it was an awesome thing for us to be able to put ourselves out there before beginning our actually nursing careers and to kind of get some experience with it all,” Terrell said.
On February 4, those senior nursing students will administer the second dose for those were vaccinated at the first clinic. Harris said the best way for people to sign up is to contact their family physicians.
