WATCH: Longview snake vendor talks about upcoming Herps Reptile Expo

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum spoke to one of the vendors who was setting up for the upcoming Herps Reptile Expo at the exhibition building on the Longview Fairgrounds Friday.
Bryce Scofield said he was in the process of setting up the booth where he’ll have about 100 ball pythons for sale this weekend. He said the ball pythons typically grow to about 3 to 5 feet in length.
Scofield said last year’s Herps Reptile Expo was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that he and other vendors have been getting by by doing smaller shows and selling snakes online.
At a question from Boyum, Scofield said he does ship snakes, but they have to be shipped overnight in boxes with air holes and cool or heat packs, depending on the weather.
The event will be open to the public Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. People will be able to view and even purchase manay different types of non-poisonous reptiles. Social distancing guidelines will be in place with wide aisles betwen the booths, and there will be hand washing stations to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
