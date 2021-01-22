Video: Police release 911 call, bodycam from night son fatally stabbed his mother in Lufkin store

Editor’s note: Warning -- this video contains graphic, violent images and is not suitable for all viewers.
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police have released the audio of a 911 call, as well as surveillance video and body cam footage, from the night a mother was allegedly fatally stabbed by her son inside Lucky’s convenience store on the loop.
Martha Hageon, 48, of Lufkin, died from her wounds Tuesday evening at an area hospital.
Her son, Alejandro Sanabria, 26, is in jail after he was arrested at the scene of the stabbing Friday night.
Police were first alerted when they received a phone call from Hageon’s husband, Jimmy, saying that his wife had texted him to call 911.
LPD Dispatcher: “Lufkin 911, where is your emergency?”
Jimmy Hageon: “The street that Oncor is on. I do not know the name of the street.”
LPD Dispatcher: “Okay, what is going on?”
Jimmy Hageon: “My wife just called me telling me to call 911. I am heading that way now. I do not know what is going on. She said call 911. She needs them to pull her car over.”
Jimmy Hageon: “Probably has her son with her. Her son’s acting silly. He is acting crazy or something. I do not know what’s going on.”
Lufkin police then located Hageon and her son, 26-year-old Alejandro Sanabria, at Lucky’s gas station.
LPD Dispatcher: “Okay, why do you need them to go to Lucky’s now. Is she not okay?”
Jimmy Hageon: “He is going crazy. Her son is going crazy. I need to get my wife out of that car.”
LPD Dispatcher: “They are out with them right now. Okay? Hang on.”
At 10:30 p.m., officers arrived at Lucky’s Convenience Store.
The surveillance video shows the moments leading up to the stabbing, when Sanabria was standing in line with his mother who was waiting to pay for her items. He puts his arm around her shoulder in what looked like a hug.
However, he then grabs her more violently and begins stabbing her with a knife as police entered the store to check on her welfare. As officers attempted to stop the attack, Sanabria stabbed Officer Gerardo Salinas, 29, in the side.
The video then switches to police bodycam video, showing four officers trying to take Sanabria to the floor of the store and handcuff him after wrestling the knife from his hand. He is then taken outside and put into a patrol car.
Officer Salinas and Martha Hageon were taken to the hospital. Hageon died from her injuries Tuesday night.
Salinas is continuing his recovery at home. He was released from a local hospital Monday.
Alejandro Sanabria is being held in the Angelina County Jail on $6 million bond.
