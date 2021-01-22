Smith County woman indicted on child abandonment charge

The indictment was handed down by a Smith County grand jury on Dec. 17. Frazier, 26, of Tyler, was arrested in October, 2020 after police say she left the infant she was babysitting in a baby bouncer inside the bathroom of her garage apartment. Investigators estimate that the baby was left alone inside the apartment for roughly three hours before a family friend arrived at the residence and heard a dog barking inside the apartment. After letting the dog out, the friend says that’s when she heard the infant crying inside the bathroom. Investigators say the friend immediately took custody of the child to check their welfare, eventually reuniting the child with its parents.