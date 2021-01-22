“Tiger King” star Jeff Lowe facing charges under Animal Welfare Act

BURKBURNETT, Texas (TNN) - Netflix’s “Tiger King” stars Jeff and Lauren Lowe are facing a number of charges under the Animal Welfare Act.
The couple will be forced to give up any tiger cubs under the age of one along with their mothers. They must also provide records of all animals disposed of and acquired since June of 2020.
John Reinke, Burkburnett resident and former manager of Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, says the charges were “a long time coming.”
“Jeff Lowe had a time he had to be out of the Wynnewood property because Carol was taking over and Jeff didn’t get all the animals moved,” said Reinke. “He left some there for days for her to find when she got there. When the crew showed up to assess the property they found tigers, bears and some wolves left.”
This is first time in U.S. history that the government is seeking a civil injunctive relief under the Animal Welfare Act.
“He hasn’t got a clue what he’s doing,” said Reinke. “They’re just taking the cubs that he’s still breeding and selling and their mothers. Take them all, don’t leave them there to die. I’ve already lost my lion, he should have never died. My monkey is still there and she looks a third of the size that she should be because she’s malnourished.”
