2 suspects in high-speed chase from Luflkin to Nacogdoches facing extra charges

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities have filed additional felony charges on two men from New York State who fled a DPS traffic stop on US Highway 59 north of Lufkin on Thursday after troopers found that the men allegedly threw out drugs during the chase.
Kasen Shamar Turner, 37, of Lockton, N.Y., and Vincent McCabe, 40, of Buffalo, N.Y., are both still being held in the Angelina County Jail.
Turner’s charges include manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance between 1 and 400 grams, evading arrest in a vehicle, evading arrest on foot, and a federal hold. A $1,500 bond amount has been set for his evading on foot charge.
McCabe was charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance between 1 and 400 grams, evading arrest in a vehicle, and hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a known felon. No bond amounts have been set for any of his charges.
According to a press release, an Angelina County-based Texas Department of Public Safety trooper stopped a 2020 Chevrolet passenger car for a traffic violation at about 9:50 a.m. Thursday.
During the traffic stop, Turner fled on foot. Then McCabe sped away from the traffic stop in the Chevrolet, the press release stated. He allegedly picked Turner up a short time later.
The chase continued into the City of Nacogdoches, where they were arrested without any further incident, the press release stated.
At the time of their arrests, McCabe was driving the car. He and Turner were taken to the Angelina County Jail.
“After booking the pair into the Angelina County Jail, troopers and investigators determined that while McCabe and Turner were evading in the vehicle they discarded evidence onto the side of the highway,” the press release stated. “That evidence was recovered, revealing more than four pounds of methamphetamine.”
