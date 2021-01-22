Smith County grand jury indicts Tyler man for murder in connection with fatal shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted a Tyler man in connection with an Oct. 11 shooting incident that wound up being fatal when the victim died eight days later.
Tommy Pettigrew III was indicted for first-degree felony murder in connection with the death of Christopher Bolden, 39, of Bullard. He is still being held in the Smith County Jail, and his bond amount has been set at $500,000.
The grand jury met in the 114th Judicial District courtroom on Dec. 17, 2020.
According to Tyler police, officers responded to the 2300 block of Cecil Avenue around 1 a.m. on Oct. 11, 2020. Officers found a man lying in a driveway with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was then taken to a Tyler hospital.
Bolden, 39, of Bullard, died on Oct. 19, 2020.
Police determined Pettigrew was the suspect and obtained a murder warrant. US Marshals arrested Pettigrew on Oct. 28, 2020.
