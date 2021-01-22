Smith County grand jury indicts man accused of stealing property from elderly, disabled client

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted a man who is accused of stealing property from his elderly and disabled client and pawning it various Tyler shops.
When the Smith County grand jury met in the 114th Judicial Courtroom on Dec. 17, 2020, its members indicted Delbert Simpson Jr. for exploitation of a child/elderly person/disabled individual, burglary of a habitation, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Simpson is still being held in the Smith County Jail. Collectively, his bond amount has been set at $1.25 million.
Delbert Simpson, Jr., 35, was hired by a Lindale woman who needed a caretaker for her husband, who at 68 is suffering from Parkinson’s Disease and dementia. According to the woman, Simpson had been taking care of her husband in their residence since February 2018.
The affidavit says she noticed in September 2019, as did her daughter and son-in-law who live in a separate home on the same property, that items had started going missing from their homes. They reported it to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.
The daughter was asked by a Smith County detective to make a list of the things missing from their respective homes. The list included a wedding band, a braided necklace, and several weapons including a revolver, shotguns, and rifles, taken from the parents’ home where he was employed.
Simpson did not have permission to enter the home of the daughter and son-in-law, they told the detective investigating the case. They reported jewelry and tools missing from their homes.
The affidavit says that each time Simpson allegedly took weapons to pawn shops, he was illegally in possession of firearms, as he is a felon who pleaded guilty and was convicted in 2016 of injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intent to do bodily injury.
The detective says he went to seven different pawn shops in Tyler where he recovered the items. When he contacted Simpson, he claimed the woman gave him the property as payment when she could not pay him. He refused to be further interviewed about the case.
