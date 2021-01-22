Rural Texas telephone companies sue PUC for illegally withholding revenues

“The Commission’s unlawful actions, left unchecked, will have a dramatic negative impact on telephone services - especially in the rural areas of the state,” said Weldon Gray, executive director of Texas Statewide Telephone Cooperative, Inc., one of two associations filing lawsuit. “The service provided by our rural telephone companies is crucial as Texas has seen the importance of telecommunications during the pandemic. While our rural telephone companies have stepped up to provide the services Texans have required, it is unfortunate the Public Utility Commission has chosen, on its own, to dramatically cut funding the Legislature mandated through detailed statutory direction.”