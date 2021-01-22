Patrick Mahomes: ‘Everything is good’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Sound the alarm. Patrick Mahomes is good to go for Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills.
The Whitehouse native told media members at Friday’s virtual press conference that he has cleared concussion protocol.
“I just got out of the protocol,” Mahomes said. “This week has just been a bunch of testing to make sure I am good to go and that there are no lingering effects. I am good and went through what all the doctors have set. Everything has looked well.”
Mahomes exited the AFC Divisional round game against the Browns last Sunday during the third quarter after taking a hard hit and then getting up, appearing disoriented.
“We had an option play call, and I ran it out to the right,” Mahomes said. “I got hit. I tried to get up and felt my legs go out. I knew that wasn’t a good thing.”
Mahomes and the Chiefs will play in their third-straight AFC Championship game this week, hosting the Bills. The team is hoping to get back to the Super Bowl.
“You want to be out there, but you have to go through the protocol the right way,’ Mahomes said. “You have to look at it long term as much as you do short term. Talking to the doctors and going through the testing, we had the belief that this would have no lingering effects and that I would be able to go out and be myself.”
