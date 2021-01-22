Lufkin ISD board approves $1,000 raises for teachers, administrators

LUFKIN, Texas (News Release) - The Lufkin ISD Board of Trustees approved a $1.3 million Compensation Plan in a Public Hearing at the board’s January board meeting Thursday night. The pay adjustment will be $1,000 for professional employees, $750 for auxiliary and paraprofessional employees, a $15 additional increase per day for substitute teachers, $300 adjustment for auxiliary substitutes subject to work history, a $750 bonus for employees who have a CDL and sign on to become bus drivers, a to-be-determined retention bonus for drivers who are employed from Feb. 26 to May 27 and a $1 per hour pay increase for all bus drivers. The board also approved a stipend for Transition Coaches to help students navigate college, career, and military choices after high school. The money for the stipend comes from the state according to district College, Career, and Military Readiness data.