Friday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! We are ending our workweek on a gray and cloudy note. A few showers/sprinkles will continue to be possible throughout the remainder of the day today, as well as most of Saturday. Temperatures will start off chilly by tomorrow morning in the middle 40s before quickly climbing back into the middle to upper 50s to low 60s in the afternoon. If you have to do anything outdoors this weekend, do it on Saturday as rain chances increase quickly overnight Saturday. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible most of Sunday before a line of strong to potentially severe storms moves in with a cold front overnight Sunday into early Monday morning. Severe chances for now are not very high, but some damaging gusty winds and very heavy rainfall will be possible within the strongest segments of this line of storms. Plenty can change within this forecast between now and Sunday night, so please remain Weather Alert and continue to check for the latest updates over the weekend. Some good news is that partly to mostly sunny skies returns to East Texas by Monday afternoon. We’ll see a slight increase to cloud cover on Tuesday and Wednesday as two cold fronts sweep through the area, with Wednesday’s front potentially bringing a few scattered showers with it before skies clear out once again on Thursday. Sunshine sticks around for next Friday as well, and it will be very nice to end the next workweek on a sunny note.