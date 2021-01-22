Avinger woman accused of falsely claiming CARES Act funds

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An Avinger woman has been indicted in federal court for charges alleging she falsely claimed CARES Act funding as her own.
Brianna Clarisse Banks, 23, is charged with unlawful use of a means of identification, theft of government money and aggravated identity theft.
According to the text of the indictment, Banks used the identification of someone else to claim $1,200 in CARES Act funding on April 20.
Banks was indicted on Thursday. She has a hearing at the federal courthouse in Tyler set for Jan. 28.
