2 arrested after high-speed chase begins in Lufkin, ends in Nacogdoches

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - On Thursday, two men were arrested for evading DPS troopers during a traffic stop.
The high-speed chase began on US-59 north in Lufkin and ended in Nacogdoches off of Lanana Creek Trail.
The pursuit ended near the soccer fields.
Authorities tell us just before 10 a.m., a DPS trooper stopped a car for a traffic violation. The driver fled, and the trooper pursued.
The driver of the vehicle is identified as Kasen Shamar Turner, 37, and Vincent McCabe was the passenger.
Both men are from the state of New York.
Hendry says Turner and McCabe are in the Angelina County Jail facing multiple felony charges.
