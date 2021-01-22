Appeals court revisits Texas ban on abortion procedure

By Associated Press | January 22, 2021 at 12:46 PM CST - Updated January 22 at 12:46 PM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Attorneys for the state of Texas have returned to a federal appeals court to argue that the state should be able to ban a common second-trimester abortion procedure.

Abortion rights groups say the procedure, known as dilation and evacuation, is the safest and most common second-trimester abortion procedure. Opponents use the nonmedical term “dismemberment abortion” and say it should be outlawed.

A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans blocked enforcement of the law last year.

But a majority of the full 17-member court agreed to a rehearing.

