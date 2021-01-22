Abbott surges state resources to support COVID-19 response In Laredo

DSHS has deployed a total of 470 staff to Laredo and delivered ventilators, infusers, oxygen concentrators, hospital beds, cardiac monitors, oxygen flowmeters, IV poles, BiPAP machines, and more. Over 87,000 COVID-19 test kits have been provided to the City of Laredo Health Department and the Laredo Fire Department. DSHS has supplied 8 auxiliary medical units and ambulances as requested. Additionally, the State of Texas has provided over 29,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to date with more on the way.