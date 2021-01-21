Wreck involving school bus slows traffic on Hwy 155 at FM 2661; no injuries reported

FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck involving a Tyler ISD school bus is slowing traffic on an East Texas highway Thursday morning.
According to authorities, the crash involving the bus and another vehicle happened just before 7 a.m. on State Highway 155 at Farm-to-Market Road 2661.
There were 16 students on the bus, but no injuries are being reported by authorities at this time.
Northbound traffic is down to one lane on Highway 155. Expect delays traveling between Frankston and Tyler.
KLTV has a reporter heading to the scene and will have more details as they become available.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.