Longview ISD’s manufacturing academy will have classes for adults

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - These days many are looking for a job or maybe a change in careers. Well the East Texas Advance Manufacturing Academy has teamed up with Kilgore College to help people do just that. And, this academy course accepts students of all ages.
Steve Henderson knows how to run some powerful equipment, and he’s so good at it he teaches others to do the same through Longview ISD’s East Texas Advance Manufacturing Academy.
“They’ll learn how to set up and operate manual mills and manual lathes and on the manual lathes an emphasis on how to cut screw threads,” Henderson said.
And that used to be reserved for East Texas high school students, but now adults can also learn the tools of the trade. Henderson says if a student does well in class they can come out with a job.
Henderson said, “We have sent students to Komatsu, STEMCO, some other good companies in the area; Remtex. These companies contact us from time to time.”
He says sometimes they are looking to hire and train on the job, or help out with continuing education. There are other opportunities as well.
“There are just a number of machine shops in this area that are looking for good people that will show up and do a good job every day,” Henderson said.
He says it’s just a basic course when it kicks off, but they hope to add a more advanced course for programming and running a sophisticated Computer Numerical Control Machine Tool.
“If you’re ready to start building things and apply the basics of practical mathematics; machining and building things, this would be the course for you,” Henderson said.
So the academy is not just kids stuff anymore. Of course it never really was just that.
The sixteen week course begins on February 15. To get signed up contact the Kilgore College Applied Technology Center at 903-988-7576. Tuition is $350.00.
