Man charged with manslaughter after gun goes off, killing friend in Tyler apartment

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man is in jail after he allegedly shot his friend accidentally.
Da’Jaylon Damon Scott, 17, has been booked into the Smith County Jail on a manslaughter charge. According to the arrest warrant affidavit, the charge comes after Scott says he accidentally shot his friend when handing him a handgun.
The incident occurred in an apartment on Front St. in Tyler. Several young men and a female were in the apartment playing video games, according to the affidavit. One of the young men said he was playing a video game when he heard a gunshot behind him. He said he turned around and saw that Amire Harrell was shot, and that Da’Jaylon Scott had the gun and had shot Amire.
He say Da’Jaylon dropped the gun and immediately started to try to help Amire, and said that he had accidentally shot him., according to the affidavit.
Da’Jaylon Scott told police that he did shoot Amire Harrell, but that it was accidental. He said he and Amire were best friends, like brothers. He told the investigator that the gun was between them, and Amire asked Da’Jaylon to hand him the gun. He said that when he picked it up to hand it to him, it went off, and he noticed the safety was off. He confirmed that as soon as it happened that he tried to help Amire.
The investigator said he then went to the apartment to investigate, and the evidence confirmed the account the men gave to him. The weapon was still at the scene, not hidden. Everyone had remained at the scene. 911 had been called to get help for Amire, and they all cooperated with the investigation.
DaJaylon Scott was charged with manslaughter, and is in the Smith County Jail on $50,000 bond.
