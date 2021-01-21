Man charged with manslaughter after gun goes off, killing friend in Tyler apartment

Da’Jaylon Scott told police that he did shoot Amire Harrell, but that it was accidental. He said he and Amire were best friends, like brothers. He told the investigator that the gun was between them, and Amire asked Da’Jaylon to hand him the gun. He said that when he picked it up to hand it to him, it went off, and he noticed the safety was off. He confirmed that as soon as it happened that he tried to help Amire.