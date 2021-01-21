Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! We’re off to yet another cloudy day here in East Texas as light to moderate showers have already begun to pop up across portions of the area. Rain coverage will begin to increase later this afternoon and evening as our next cold front begins to dip south through East Texas. Showers will stick around into early Friday morning before mostly diminishing after noon tomorrow. Ahead of the front, temperatures will warm into the lower 60s across most of the area and only look to drop a few degrees by tomorrow afternoon behind our front. Skies remain mostly cloudy throughout the day tomorrow and Saturday with just a few showers possible on and off throughout each day. Rain chances increase yet again Saturday night and will remain likely throughout the day Sunday and during the first half of Monday until another cold front swings through the area. Some stronger storms will be possible along and ahead of this front early on Monday and folks should keep an eye on the forecast for updates. Another brief break in the rain for most on Tuesday before yet another cold front brings better rain chances back to the area on Wednesday.