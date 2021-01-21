REPORT: NFL informs teams of scouting combine format changes

NEW YORK (WAFB) - The NFL has informed teams of official changes to the 2021 scouting combine, according to Tom Pelissero with NFL Network.
There won’t be a regular NFL Combine, as players will perform drills only at the pro days hosted by their universities, he reported.
Last year, most universities, including LSU, canceled pro day due to the pandemic.
LSU has not yet announced whether it will have a pro day. The details about what the university plans to do will be reported once they are available.
