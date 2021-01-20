East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mainly light showers/drizzle and even some fog possible overnight tonight across much of East Texas. Thursday, we are looking for only a few light showers in the morning, then increasing chances during the mid-afternoon through the nighttime hours to near 60% if not higher. Isolated thundershowers will be possible as well, most of these should remain over southern areas. Rain ends some time on Friday morning for a little while. Mostly Cloudy skies on Saturday will give way to showers moving back into ETX late in the day and then through Monday morning. Isolated thundershowers/storms will be possible Sunday/early Monday morning with the passage of a cold front. Rain tapers off on Monday afternoon. Only a few showers even possible on Tuesday. Wednesday, we may see a few more showers moving back into the area once again. Rainfall totals remain in the 1″ to 3″ range through Monday. A few locations may see a bit more. Temperatures remain fairly mild, but morning lows will cool back into the mid 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Have a wonderful day and please keep the umbrellas at the ready!