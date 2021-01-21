North Texas woman sentenced to federal prison for bankruptcy fraud scheme

“It is crucial that proceedings in bankruptcy cases in federal court are carried out with integrity. The United States Attorney’s Office is determined to prosecute individuals who undermine these cases by making false statements to the bankruptcy judge and parties” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Ganjei. “We appreciate the work of the U.S. Trustee in investigating and referring these cases for prosecution to the U.S. Attorney and the FBI, and appreciate the valuaxxble work done by the FBI in this investigation.”