Motorcyclist dead after two-vehicle crash Sunday in Smith County

At 5:02 p.m. Sunday, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 31 West, approximately one mile west of Tyler. The investigators’ preliminary report indicates that Tristan River White, 24, of Mesquite, was driving a 1998 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Highway 31 in the center turn lane. Travion Dramond Desdunes, 30, of Tyler, was driving a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup was traveling southbound on County Road 1125. The two vehicles collided when White apparently disregarded the red light and was struck by Desdunes’ pickup.