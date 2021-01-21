Motorcyclist dead after two-vehicle crash Sunday in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A motorcyclist has died following a two-vehicle crash on Sunday.

At 5:02 p.m. Sunday, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 31 West, approximately one mile west of Tyler. The investigators’ preliminary report indicates that Tristan River White, 24, of Mesquite, was driving a 1998 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Highway 31 in the center turn lane. Travion Dramond Desdunes, 30, of Tyler, was driving a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup was traveling southbound on County Road 1125. The two vehicles collided when White apparently disregarded the red light and was struck by Desdunes’ pickup.

White was transported to a Tyler hospital where he later was pronounced dead.

Desdunes was treated for his injuries at the scene and released.

The crash remain under investigation.

