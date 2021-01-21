LSU picks up commitment from Texas CB Marcus Scott II

LSU Football

LSU picks up commitment from Texas CB Marcus Scott II
LSU Football Practice (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | January 20, 2021 at 8:43 PM CST - Updated January 21 at 12:29 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU received a commitment for the class of 2022 from Texas cornerback Marcus Scott II on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

Scott made the announcement on social media.

The 6-foot-2, 168-pound defensive back plays for College Park High in The Woodlands, Texas. The 200-meter and 400-meter sprinter on the track runs a 4.4 in the 40-yard dash.

Scott had 27 tackles, 10 pass breakups, two interceptions, and one forced fumble as a sophomore in 2020.

He is not yet ranked by 247Sports or Rivals.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.