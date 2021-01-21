LSU picks up commitment from Texas CB Marcus Scott II

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU received a commitment for the class of 2022 from Texas cornerback Marcus Scott II on Wednesday, Jan. 20.
Scott made the announcement on social media.
The 6-foot-2, 168-pound defensive back plays for College Park High in The Woodlands, Texas. The 200-meter and 400-meter sprinter on the track runs a 4.4 in the 40-yard dash.
Scott had 27 tackles, 10 pass breakups, two interceptions, and one forced fumble as a sophomore in 2020.
He is not yet ranked by 247Sports or Rivals.
