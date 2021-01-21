Longview man sentenced to federal prison for trafficking anabolic steroids

According to evidence presented in court, On August 22, 2019, state and federal law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at an office located at 107 Community Blvd, in Longview. Goss admitted that he possessed approximately 5,493 pills or tablets containing anabolic steroids, approximately 4,192 grams of anabolic steroid powder and, approximately 2,960 milliliters of liquid anabolic steroids at the location with the intent to distribute them for commercial profit. Goss further admitted that he distributed anabolic steroids through mass-marketing by means of an interactive computer service.