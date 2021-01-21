Gov. Abbott hosts roundtable discussion on law enforcement, public safety priorities

“Here in Texas, we will never turn our back on our law enforcement officers,” said Gov. Abbott. “Texas will always be a law-and-order state, and we must lead the way for the rest of the nation when it comes to supporting our police. The government’s number one responsibility is to keep its citizens safe, and we will not allow cities to recklessly defund the police and put innocent lives in danger. We must also act this session to reform a broken bail system that allows dangerous criminals to go free.”