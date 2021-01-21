Gov. Abbott hosts roundtable discussion on law enforcement, public safety priorities

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Gov. Abbott today held a roundtable discussion in Austin with law enforcement and public safety advocates to discuss the governor’s legislative priorities to ensure a safer future for the state.
The governor and participants discussed the importance of supporting law enforcement and combatting efforts to defund the police. The leaders and Gov. Abbott also discussed bail reform. The governor noted that he is working with the Legislature this session to reform the bail system in Texas by expanding the criteria that judges must consider when setting bail and increasing the qualifications of judges who can set bail.
“Here in Texas, we will never turn our back on our law enforcement officers,” said Gov. Abbott. “Texas will always be a law-and-order state, and we must lead the way for the rest of the nation when it comes to supporting our police. The government’s number one responsibility is to keep its citizens safe, and we will not allow cities to recklessly defund the police and put innocent lives in danger. We must also act this session to reform a broken bail system that allows dangerous criminals to go free.”
The Governor was joined for the roundtable by:
Frederick Frazier - 1st Vice President, Dallas Police Association; State Legislative Chair, Texas Fraternal Order of Police
Mitch Landry - Deputy Executive Director, Texas Municipal Police Association
Kevin Masters - Senior Strategy Analyst, Office of the Governor’s Public Safety Office
Colonel Steve McCraw - Executive Director, Texas Department of Public Safety
Manny Ramirez - President, Fort Worth Police Officers Association
Marvin Ryals - President, Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas
Alden Southmayd - Sheriff, Bee County
Joell Sullivan-McNew - President, SafeHorns
Jennifer Tharp - Criminal District Attorney, Comal County
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.